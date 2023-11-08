AUW, Cisco sign agreement - Dainikshiksha

Asian University for Women (AUW) and the world’s leading technology company Cisco have recently signed an agreement that Cisco will provide access to Cisco Networking Academy Program, the company's global IT and cybersecurity education program, skills-based career certifications, and cyber security training to selected students attending the university in Bangladesh.

The collaboration aims to provide students the IT competencies they need to thrive in the workforce, said a press release on Wednesday (8 November).

The news release added that this new partnership with Cisco Networking Academy Program will enable all AUW students to undertake digital training and gain certifications that will enhance career prospects with vital technical skills development.

Courses include networking, cyber security, digital literacy, data science and programming, operating systems, and professional skills with hands-on practice opportunities, it added.

The university will roll out the program to all undergraduate and pre-undergraduate students, starting in December 2023, with an aim of equipping as many of the graduates with an array of practical certifications and necessary IT skills to become more effective in the workforce.

The two renowned organizations recently signed the agreement at the Annual AUW Impact Event held at JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong in front of hundreds of AUW Hong Kong-based supporters.

Lynne Anne Davis, board chairman of the AUW Support Foundation in Hong Kong, said, “At AUW and our Support Foundation, we are dedicated to preparing high-potential women from underserved communities to become effective future leaders in their home countries after graduation.”

“We are deeply grateful to Cisco for generously equipping our students with the latest innovative tools, knowledge and technology to further boost the transformative power that an AUW education provides and set them up for success in their onward career journeys,” added Lynne Anne Davis.