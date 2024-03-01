Bailey Road fire: Death toll reaches 45 - Dainikshiksha

A total of 45 people died in a fire that broke out at a seven-storey building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.

More than 100 people trapped in the fire have been rescued and another 45 people have died, said Md Arifur Rahman, RAB-3 Deputy Director (Media) on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service and Civil Defence formed a five-member committee headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (Operation and Maintenance) to investigate the cause of the fire, said DAD Shahjahan Sikder of FSCD headquarters media cell.

The other members of the committee are Fire Service Deputy Director of Dhaka Division Md Saleh Uddin, DAD of the concerned zone, senior station officer and warehouse inspector.

The fire that broke out in “Kacchi Bhai Restaurant” located in the seven-storey building was brought under control around two hours after it began.

Shahjadi Sultana, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters control room, said firefighters in association with members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) brought the flame under control around 11:50 pm, two hours after the ablaze erupted.

Among the deceased, bodies of 33 were kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and 10 at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute and one at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital, Inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, told UNB on Friday morning.source: unb