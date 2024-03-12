Bailey Road Tragedy: Brishty Khatun's body handed over to her family - Dainikshiksha

After confusion over the identity of a female journalist who was burnt to death in the devastating fire on Bailey Road on February 29, police finally confirmed her real name was Brishty Khatun, and she used a pen name Ovisruti Shastri.

The result came as the samples of her DNA matched those collected from her parents on Sunday, Additional DIG of Dhaka Metro CID Md Jahangir Hossain Matubbar confirmed.

Later on Monday afternoon, 11 days after the incident, the body was handed over to her father Sabuj Sheikh from the Dhaka Medical College morgue.

In response to a question from the journalists, Additional DIG said, the victim worked in various places using the name of Ovisruti Shastri. That's why confusion was created over her identity and her colleagues claimed she was Hindu. Later they understood and wrote to the police station, to hand over the dead body to her parents.

Sabuj Sheikh said the truth has been established: “I am her father, I thank Allah thousands and millions.”

“Finally I received the body today, I will take it to my village home. There, she will be buried in the family cemetery with a Janaza according to Islamic Shari'a,” he added.

Brishty Khatun was the eldest among his three daughters.

Habibur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Ramna Police Station, was present at that time.

After due procedures, at 2.55 pm, Sabuj Sheikh left Dhaka with Birshty’s body.source: unb