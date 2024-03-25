Bangladesh, Bhutan sign 3 new MoUs, renew 1 - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Bangladesh and Bhutan today signed three new memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and renewed one to enhance mutual cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The new MoUs are - Establishment of Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, setting up a Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Thimphu and technical cooperation on Consumers Rights.

Besides, another MoU on cultural exchange was also renewed.

Visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck witnessed the signing ceremony held at Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO, the Bhutanese king was received by the prime minister.

Wangchuck also hold a delegation-level meeting with Sheikh Hasina prior to the signing ceremony.

They also had a Tête-à-tête (one-to-one meeting). source: bss