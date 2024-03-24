BMD predicts rain in five divisions of Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicts rain or thundershower in parts of the country over 24 hours starting from 9:00am on Sunday.

‘Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,’ said a BMD bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country, it said.

Tariful Islam Newaz, meteorologist at the BMD, said they recorded 28 mm rainfall in Dhaka over six hours, from 12:00am to 6:00am.

The capital Dhaka may experience rain in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am, he said, adding that the highest 63 mm rainfall was recorded in Kishoreganj’s Nikli over 24 hours, till 6:00am on Sunday.

The country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius jointly in Teknaf and Mongla and minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 16.0 degrees Celsius in Nikli.source: newage