BOU SSC programme entry test held

The admission test for enrolling into Secondary School Certificate (SSC) programme under Bangladesh Open University (BOU) was held on Friday.

A total of 3,330 aspirants appeared in the entry test at 20 centres, including one on BOU campus in Gazipur, across the country under the academic session 2023-24, said a BOU press release here today.

BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter visited the exam centre on the university campus. Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Professor Dr. Nasim Banu and Admission Committee Chairman Dr Md Jakirul Islam accompanied the VC.

The BOU for the first time allowed those, who have no junior school or equivalent certificate, to enroll in the SSC programme through the admission test this year.

