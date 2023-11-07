Court orders madrassa-graduate Yaba-peddler to study Quran - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court has issued a unique verdict, directing a Yaba peddler who is a madrassa graduate to embark on a path of rehabilitation. The order entails studying specific chapters of the Holy Quran, engaging in tree planting, and donating religious books to a madrasa.

Judge Manjurul Imam of Special Judge Court-6 in Dhaka handed down this decision in response to an appeal filed by the convict, who had been sentenced to six months in jail for carrying five Yaba tablets. Notably, the judge also suspended the sentence, showing a commitment to offering the offender an opportunity for reform.

The Public Prosecutor of the court, Bipul Chandra Debnath, confirmed the verdict.

Yakub Azad, the individual in question, hailing from West Shoshalia in Chatkhil, Noakhali, was apprehended with five Yaba tablets in Dhaka's Shahbagh area on November 3, 2010. The case was filed by Kazi Habibur Rahman, the Director of the Narcotics Control Directorate. A charge sheet was submitted by Narcotics Control Directorate Inspector SM Eltas Uddin on December 9 of the same year. However, the accused managed to secure bail and went into hiding.

Subsequently, on July 5, 2015, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashed Talukder sentenced Yakub to six months in prison.

On October 26, 2020, Yakub was arrested once again and subsequently filed an appeal with the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on November 2 after obtaining bail.

During the appeal hearing, Yakub, represented by his lawyer Zaidur Rahman, expressed remorse and sought forgiveness under the Probation Act.

During the proceedings, the judge inquired about Yakub's family, including whether he had children. Yakub disclosed that he had a son studying in a hafezi madrasa and a younger daughter. Expressing surprise, the judge questioned why Yakub, with a background in madrassa education, was involved in a Yaba peddling case, given that he was teaching his son hafezi and would eventually lead funeral prayers.

The judge then delved into Yakub's academic history, learning that he had completed fazil studies in a madrasa. Expressing his concerns, the judge inquired further, prompting Yakub to explain that he had been victimized by someone who had introduced him to Yaba.

The judge then suggested that Yakub familiarise himself with specific chapters of the Holy Quran, namely Surah Al-Baqarah, Al-Ma'idah, and Nisa, as they contained teachings related to drugs. In a benevolent move, the judge suspended Yakub's sentence and placed him under the supervision of a Probation Officer.

The rehabilitation plan entailed planting 50 trees, a deep understanding of the mentioned Quranic chapters, and the donation of quality books to the madrasa where Yakub's son was receiving his education, with a specific emphasis on avoiding books related to militancy.