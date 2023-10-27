Danger signal 7 for Payra, Ctg due to severe cyclone - Dainikshiksha

Danger signal 7 for Payra, Ctg due to severe cyclone

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked Maritime ports of Payra and Chattogram to hoist danger signal no seven and six for Cox's Bazar and five for Mongla as severe cyclonic storm Hamoon may cross Barishal-Chattogram Coast near Bhola by tomorrow morning to noon as a cyclonic storm.

 Met office in its latest bulletin number 10 said the coastal district of Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna, Pirozpur, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur and other offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal number seven.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy (up to 89 or above) rainfall with gusty or squally wind may continue over north bay and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.source: BSS

