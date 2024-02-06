Decision to constitute a coordinating committee on evaluation methods and curriculum - Dainikshiksha

Decision to constitute a coordinating committee on evaluation methods and curriculum

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A coordination committee on evaluation system and curriculum will be formed headed by an additional secretary of the Ministry of Education.

It was decided to form this committee in the review meeting related to curriculum and textbook distribution and improvement in a meeting at the ministry on Sunday.

According to the decision of the meeting, representatives of NCTB, representatives of various departments under the ministry, and representatives of boards will be members of this committee.source: unb

