DG of DSHE pays tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation - Dainikshiksha

Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), Professor Nehal Ahmed, paid tributes at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

He reached Tungipara today at 11 o'clock and paid tribute by placing a wreath at the altar of the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He stood silently by the side of the altar for a while and showed deep respect to the father of the nation. Later, he recited the holy Fateha and participated in the prayers for the forgiveness of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, martyrs of August 15, and three million martyrs of the Great Liberation War. At that time, he prayed for the good health, success, and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After paying his respects, he went to the administrative building of the Bangabandhu Mausoleum complex. He wrote comments in the inspection book kept there and signed it. Later, he visits the ancestral house of Bangabandhu and the memorial places of the Father of the Nation.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Gopalganj Police Superintendent Al Beli Afifa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Golam Kabir, Tungipara Upazila Awami League President Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, Vice President Md. Ilyas Hossain, Municipal Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Municipal Awami League President Sheikh Saiful Islam, Forkan Biswas, Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mainul Haque, Tungipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khandkar Aminul Rahman, Tourist Police OC GM Hamidur Rahman, along with the local government, senior officials of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Awami League, and a large number of leaders and workers of allied organizations were present there.