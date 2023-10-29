DU confers honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Bangabandhu - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as a token of respect, in a special convocation today.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the convocation as the convocation speaker and Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni joined as the special guest. DU VC Prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman presided over the special convocation program.

The DU VC started the program at 11 am. The chancellor of the university, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, could not attend the program due to health issues.

The convocation started with the national anthem; recitation from the holy religious scriptures followed. A cultural programme and a documentary reflected Bangabandhu’s contributions in leading the nation to freedom and rebuilding a war-torn country.

At 11:57 am, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman adorned Bangabandhu with the Doctor of Laws degree. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the degree and memorandum, and signed the acknowledgement paper on behalf of Bangabandhu.source: unb