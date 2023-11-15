EC sets Jan 7 for 12th JS polls - Dainikshiksha

EC sets Jan 7 for 12th JS polls

Dainikshiksha Correspondent |

Dainikshiksha Correspondent : The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday set January 7, 2024 for the 12th parliamentary election.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal made the disclosure while announcing the election schedule in an address to the nation on state-run television and radio. He said, “The voting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections will be held on January 7, 2024.”

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is November 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17.

Unveiling the polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to join the election.

In a televised address to the nation, he also assured them of taking all necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election.

 

