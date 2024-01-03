Election 2024: Armed forces deployed across the country - Dainikshiksha

Armed forces were deployed across the country this morning, ahead of the national election slated for January 7.

Armed forces will remain deployed from January 3 to January 10 to ensure peace and order before, during, and after the election day, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Tuesday (January 02, 2024).

The armed forces are being deployed to assist the local civil administration in holding a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh as per Section 126 of the constitution's "In Aid to the Civil Power".

A troop of army was seen patrolling in Dhaka’s Banani area in the morning.

Upon request from the returning officers concerned and through coordination with stakeholders, the area-base deployment has been completed, said the ISPR.

Members of Bangladesh Army have been assigned in 62 districts, while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) alone will perform duty in 45 upazilas.

Moreover, the army in coordination with the BGB and Coast Guard will perform duty in 47 bordering upazilas and 4 coastal upazilas respectively.

The members of Bangladesh Navy will remain deployed in 19 coastal upazilas, including in Bhola and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in the hilly, remote areas.

Moreover, a sufficient number of BAF helicopters have been kept ready to provide electoral assistance.

A cell in coordination with several ministries, divisions, and representatives from the law-enforcing agencies has been set up at the armed forces division, which will remain effective until January 10.

The armed forces have taken all-out preparation to provide necessary assistance to ensure peace and order during the 12th national parliamentary election.source: unb