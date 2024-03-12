Experts for following blended learning model to ensure quality education - Dainikshiksha

Education campaigners today laid emphasis on following a blended learning model to improve the quality of education.

Traditional learning systems need to be changed, incorporating blended-learning models to make learners smarter, aiming to cope with a gradually advanced world, they told the roundtable at a city hotel, said a press release.

CholPori, a digital learning platform, hosted a roundtable discussion on "Scaling Blended Learning for Smart Bangladesh" with different key stakeholders from government, education institutions and NGOs.



The roundtable was chaired by Rasheda K. Choudhury, ED and CEO of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and Zareen Mahmud Hosein, MD and Founder of CholPori. CholPori revealed the findings from their pilot study in 56 schools in Hathazari upazila.

During the 12-month study, CholPori observed an improvement in maths and English scores as well as classroom engagement.

The participants of the roundtable explored the potential and challenges of implementing blended learning solutions on a large scale in both urban and rural areas of Bangladesh.

Rasheda K. Choudhuri said, "When the teachers say that, 'I am the solution', only then can the implementation of digital and blended education be successful. We need to work together - not just by celebrating success stories but with evidence-based advocacy."

She urged the government to take urgent actions to blended based education system to make the students to take challenges of constantly changing world.

The founder of CholPori, Zareen Mahmud Hosein, expressed her hope of bridging the education gap of students across the country by incorporating blended learning in classrooms.

She said, "By harnessing the power of peer-to-peer learning with technology, we can create a system that is adaptive, responsible and goal oriented."

The discussion shed light on the importance of creating a current policy framework for blended learning for all localities. The speakers also laid emphasis on collaborative efforts to expand the blended education model to improve the standard of education in the country.source: bss