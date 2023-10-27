Former Communications Minister Syed Abul Hossain passes away - Dainikshiksha

Former Communications Minister, ex-lawmaker and valiant Freedom Fighter Syed Abul Hossain died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital early today at the age of 72.

"The former minister breathed his last around 2:05am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the city", family sources said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers.

As his children are now abroad, the decision about his burial would be taken after their returns to the country.

Abul Hossain was elected lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency in 1991 as an Awami League candidate. Then he was also elected lawmakers for another three times.

He served as communications minister of the government led by the Awami League from 2009 to 2012.

He was born in Madaripur district in 1951.source: BSS