General Election to be held as per constitution: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday reiterated that the upcoming general election will be held as per the provision of the constitution.

“Apart from this, Awami League will not allow anyone's conspiratorial ambitions to be implemented,” he told a meeting at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue this morning.

Collected Image

Quader, also the road, transports and bridges minister said, “BNP's only demand is Sheikh Hasina’s resignation which is a gross violation of the Constitution. We cannot violate the Constitution.”

Quader asserted that the opposion group consists of communal forces, which are friends of both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and are patrons of militancy.

"Should we surrender to the activities of these conspirators? Should we sacrifice the soil of this country, Bangabandhu's leadership, independence, Sheikh Hasina's leadership, political victory and development journey?" Quader asked.

The Awami League general secretary said the BNP is engaged in killing AL members across the country.

“Awami League leaders and activists are being killed. And BNP is habitually misleading the nation with baseless information,” Quader said.

“The violence that is taking place in many parts of the country is highly well-planned. BNP, the mastermind of political evil forces, is trying to attract the attention of foreigners by making isolated incidents. They are conspiring to sabotage the election.”

Regarding the attack on Ashraful Alom, popularly known as “Hero Alom” during the Dhaka-17 by-election in Gulshan, Quader said whoever the candidate is, the government is looking at him as a candidate.

“So far 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The government has taken action," he said.

Awami League Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Mofazzal Hossain Maya, Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzaque, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur among others were present at the meeting.