Georgian premier greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection as PM - Dainikshiksha

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter, he wrote, "On behalf of the Government of Georgia and that of my own, allow me to extend sincere congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and wish you success in fulfilling your responsible duties."

He said, "I am delighted to note that our countries have cultivated friendly relations built upon mutual understanding and respect."

The Georgian premier added: "I firmly believe that, through our collaborative endeavors, the current ties will continue to strengthen across all spheres of shared interest."source: bss