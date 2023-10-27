Govt allows three US physicians to come to Dhaka to treat Khaleda - Dainikshiksha

Govt allows three US physicians to come to Dhaka to treat Khaleda

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The government has given permission to three United States based physician to come to Bangladesh for treating former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The home ministry and foreign ministry gave the permission following an application of the BNP chairperson’s family, a BNP leader confirmed New Age on Tuesday.

The physicians will come to Dhaka within a day or two, he said.

The physicians are— Christos Georgiades, James Peter Adam Hamilton and Hamid Ahmed Abdur Rabb.

Without disclosing the name, the BNP leader said that one of them had already reached Dhaka and two others would be here soon.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shamsuddin Didar said that Khaleda Zia, who is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was shifted to the cabin again from the Coronary Care Unit on Tuesday morning.source: newage

PM returns home from Brussels - dainik shiksha PM returns home from Brussels Mozammel hands over Bangabandhu student scholarship - dainik shiksha Mozammel hands over Bangabandhu student scholarship US takes no side on Bangladesh’s internal political matters: spokesperson - dainik shiksha US takes no side on Bangladesh’s internal political matters: spokesperson Dhaka highrise fire death toll climbs to three - dainik shiksha Dhaka highrise fire death toll climbs to three Fifth batch of uranium for RNPP arrives in Rooppur amid tight security - dainik shiksha Fifth batch of uranium for RNPP arrives in Rooppur amid tight security 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0031590461730957