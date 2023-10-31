HC stays notice asking married student to vacate halls - Dainikshiksha

The High Court on Tuesday issued a stay order against a notice issued by the authorities of Jagannath University that restricted married and pregnant students from residing in the university's halls of residence.

The Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order emphasisng the need to address the potential discrimination and legality of the notice.

Furthermore, the bench asked the university's vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor, and the provost of Begum Faazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to provide an explanation for the notice's status. The court sought clarification on why the notice should not be considered illegal and discriminatory.

Simultaneously, the court mandated the formulation of a comprehensive gender-inclusive policy across all public and private universities in the country. It also called upon the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission to deliver a comprehensive report detailing their progress in developing this policy by February 7, 2023.

This pivotal decision came following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition jointly filed by several organisations, including the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Bangladesh Women Health Coalition, Ain O Salish Kendra, Naripakkha, and SERAC Bangladesh. These organizations submitted their petition on Monday, raising concerns about the university's notice.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Solaiman Tushar had previously served a legal notice on September 27 to the vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor of Jagannath University, and the provost of its Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall in connection with this matter.