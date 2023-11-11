Jagannath University VC Imdadul Hoque dies - Dainikshiksha

Professor Md Imdadul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Jagannath University, passed away at a hospital in Bangladesh capital Dhaka early Saturday.

He breathed his last at about 5:00am at BRB Hospital in Dhaka, said JnU treasurer professor Kamal Uddin Ahmed.

His first Namaj-e Janaza will be held on JnU campus at 11:00am and second namaj-e-janaza on Dhaka University campus after Zuhr prayers and his burial will be at Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard, he also said.

Professor Imdadul Haque was diagnosed with cancer in August. He went to Singapore on September 12 to get better treatment and took radio therapy.

As his physical condition improved, he returned to the country on October 12 and took treatment at BRB hospital.

Born in Pabna, Imdadul Haque was a professor of Department of Botany at Dhaka University.

On June 1, 2021, he was appointed as the vice chancellor of JnU.source: newage