JnU teacher Shahed Emon fired, Dept. chairman Junaid Halim suspended - Dainikshiksha

Jagannath University Film and Television Department lecturer Abu Shahed Emon has been temporarily sacked from the university for sexually assaulting a student. The chairman of the department Prof. Dr. Junaid Ahmed Halim has been suspended from the post of chairman for non-cooperation with the students.

This decision was taken in an emergency syndicate meeting on Thursday (March 21). After the Syndicate meeting, the decision was announced by JnU VC prof. Dr. Sadeka Halim.

The vice-chancellor said, “The syndicate has taken this decision as sexual harassment and mental torture have been proven in the report given by the sexual harassment prevention cell. This decision has been taken as there is truth in the complaint filed by the aggrieved student against the teacher. After I came here as Vice-Chancellor, I constituted another Board of Inquiry. We hope to get that report very soon.”

She also said that the temporary dismissal order of Amman Siddique, a student of the university and Assistant Proctor Din Islam, in connection with the death of Abantika, a student of the law department, has been discussed with the syndicate members. The syndicate members have also been informed about the probe committee constituted for investigating the death of Abantika .source: unb