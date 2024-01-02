JU admission tests start on Feb 22 - Dainikshiksha

For the academic year 2023–2024, Jahangirnagar University (JU) will start its first-year honors admission exam on February 22. The exams will continue till February 29.

Md. Ali Reza, the deputy registrar and committee member secretary, stated that the decision was decided by the JU Central Admission Management Committee at a meeting on Monday.

He also stated that on January 14, the online gateway will open.

He added that like the previous year, second timers are also allowed to take part at the admission tests.source: samakal