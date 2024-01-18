KU launches 'Mathematical Computations and Simulation Lab' - Dainikshiksha

The Mathematics Discipline of Khulna University (KU) on Tuesday launched "Mathematical Computations and Simulation Lab (MCSL)" aiming at the excellence of research and development of thought of students.

Professor Dr. Mahmud Hossain, vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, inaugurated the lab by cutting ribbon as the chief guest. Later, he unveiled the nameplate of the lab and looked around it.

While inaugurating the Lab, Prof Mahmud Hossain said the KU students should develop themselves as researchers. It should be remembered that the students should not study to get a job only, actually they should study to achieve knowledge, he added.

"Most of the universities of Bangladesh are known as teaching-based universities. We want to come out of this trend and develop Khulna University as a Research Focused University," he further said.

Treasurer of the university Prof Amit Roy Chowdhury, Dean of Science, Engineering and Technology School Prof Dr. Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, and Registrar (Acting) of the university Prof Khan Golam Kuddus also spoke as special guests.

Chaired by head of the Mathematics Discipline Prof Dr. Munnujahan Ara, Prof Md. Rafiqul Islam of the same Discipline delivered the welcome speech at the event while Lecturer of the Discipline Sharmin Sultana Shanta conducted it.

On the occasion, heads of various Disciplines under Science, Engineering and Technology School, students, teachers and officials were present, among others.source: bss