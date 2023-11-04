Maksud Kamal joins office as 29th DU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal took office as the 29th Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University on Saturday morning, following the expiration of outgoing VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman's tenure on Friday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the university's chancellor, appointed Maksud as the Vice-Chancellor on October 15.

Before this recent appointment, Maksud Kamal held the position of pro-VC (academic) at the university since 2020. Outgoing VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman affirmed that the transition of power to a new VC following the expiration of the current VC's tenure is a regular procedure.

Maksud Kamal, previously elected as the Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences in 2012, served as the President of the Dhaka University Teachers Association for four consecutive terms. He also was convener for the Blue Panel, an organisation of teachers affiliated with the Awami League at the university. Maksud Kamal was an active member of the university's senate and syndicate, and he served as the provost of Surja Sen Hall for two terms.

He also holds the role of President of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association.

Maksud Kamal took his bachelor's degree in 1987 from the Geology Department of Dhaka University. In 1988 he took his master’s degree in Environmental Geology from the same university. After ten years in 1988, he earned his second master’s degree from the University of Twente in Applied Geomorphology and Engineering Geology and in 2004 he took a doctorate degree (doctor of engineering) on Built Environment from the Tokyo Institute of Technology of Japan.