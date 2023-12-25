MBBS admission test on Feb 9, Dental on March 8 - Dainikshiksha

The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) admission test for the next academic year will be held on February 9 while the entry test for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) will be held on March 8.

The decision was taken today at a meeting at the Health Ministry, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists after the meeting.

All medical coaching centres across the country will remain shut for one month from January 9, Maleque said, adding, "There has been no case of irregularities in medical admission test in the last 10 years. Necessary and effective measures have been taken this year too to avert any kind of irregularities".

Foreign students can apply to appear in the admission test on January 4 while students from the country can apply from January 11 online. Like the previous years, the minimum pass mark was fixed at 40.

The deadline of application submission will end on January 23 and the students can pay fees- government fixed Tk 1,000 as admission fee- till January 24 while the roll number and seat plan will be known by January 26 and the admit card will be available on February 5.

MBBS admission test will be held against 11,728 seats-of these, 5,380 seats are available for government medical colleges while 6,348 seats are available in private medical colleges while 375 seats are available in army-run colleges.source: bss