National polls as per constitution: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said parliamentary polls will be held as per the constitution of the country and current government will perform duties of poll-time government.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will discharge duties of the premier during the

polls. There is no chance to go beyond the constitution for an inch," he told

journalists at Circuit House here before addressing the extended meeting of

district unit of AL as the chief guest.

In India, the UK, Australia, Japan, France and Germany in the continentalEurope and other democratic countries, existing government perform duties ofpoll-time government and in the USA, existing president doesn't resign beforeelections of president, he referred.BNP is demanding caretaker government system which only exists in Pakistan,he mentioned."My question is that why they (BNP) only follows Pakistan. Mirza Fakhrul (BNPsecretary general) few days ago said Pakistan (period) was better. So, it isnatural that they would follow Pakistan," Hasan said.

About BNP's movement, the AL joint general secretary said: "Now BNP's situation is as like as confined lion. It is as like as too much talks end in nothing. They have nothing to do anything else."

If BNP tries to destroy the country's peace and order, the government will

deal them in iron hand and the AL along with people will resist them.



Reply to a question about visit of delegations of the European Union (EU) and

the USA, the minister said the EU delegation came at the invitation of the

Election Commission, not others.

As they came at the EC's invitation, they held talks with the commission,ruling party and opposition party and others and their visit was very muchpositive one, the minister said.

They invited them for holding a free, fair and proper elections and the EU

sent its delegation at the invitation and so, it is positive one, he said.



About the visit of the US under-secretary and high-level officials, Hasan said Bangladesh

has very good multidimensional relations with the USA. "They are our

development partner. Few days ago, we celebrated the 50 years of our

diplomatic relations. In light with that, their visit was to further strengthen the ties," he said.



The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to over 12 lakh Rohingya people.



The US delegation visited the Rohingya camps, he said, adding before leaving

Bangladesh, they said the relations between the two nations will go ahead.



"Their visit also strengthened our ties," he said.



Kurigram district unit AL President Md Zafar Ali chaired the meeting at Zila

Parishad Hall while General Secretary Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju moderated it.



State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, AL Joint General

Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Members Advocate Safura Begum Rumi and

Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia addressed the meeting, among others.

Source : BSS