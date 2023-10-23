New location of EMK centre inaugurated in Gulshan - Dainikshiksha

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today inaugurated the new location of the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in city's Gulshan area.

The EMK Center aims to foster knowledge exchange, promote people to people ties, strengthen the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh, and is a joint effort between the Embassy of the United States of America and JAAGO Foundation, a US embassy press release said.



"To the young Bangladeshis who will come through these doors - this is a call to action just like those who came before you - to learn, lead, engage, and connect," U.S. Embassy's Public Engagement Director, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan said.

Embassy's Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli moderated the inaugural ceremony.

The EMK Center is a hub for Bangladeshi youth for intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials, modern multimedia content, and online databases.

The EMK Center also has a modern recording studio with AR/VR technology and one of the largest 3D printers in Dhaka.

The center exhibits photographs, paintings, and art installations of aspiring artists.

It serves as a space where students, researchers, artists, and enthusiasts can gather to expand their horizons, engage in discussions, and collaborate on projects that contribute to educational and social development, said the release.



The EMK Center also serves as an Education US advising center, housing four expert advisers providing students with access to free services on application processes for academic study in the United States.



The EMK Center hosts a variety of programs, workshops, and events focused on areas like English language learning, entrepreneurship, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), cultural performances, exhibitions, and American literature and history.These activities enhance participants' skills and foster an appreciation for diversity of thought and ideas.

U.S. exchange alumni, government officials, educators, students, and members of the arts, civil society, and culture communities attended the opening ceremony.

The EMK Center is a testament to the strong collaboration between the American Embassy and its local partners, reflecting a shared commitment to promote academic excellence and intercultural dialogue. source: BSS