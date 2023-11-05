No more birth registration with a single-word name - Dainikshiksha

From now on, birth registrations must include a name with at least two words. Single-word names like Sakhina, Marjina, or Rashid will no longer be accepted for birth registrations.

The Registrar General's office has mandated a minimum of two words in a person's name for registration, as single-word names can lead to complications when applying for passports and availing various international services.

Rashedul Hasan, the Registrar General, has instructed the Chief Executive Officers of all City Corporations, Deputy Commissioners, and Upazila Nirbahi Officers to ensure compliance with this directive.

During a meeting held on October 9 under the chairmanship of the LGRD Minister Tazul Islam, it was decided to implement the requirement for a minimum of two words in the registered name. Subsequently, on October 25, instructions were dispatched to the field administration.

The directive, signed by the registrar general, emphasises that birth registration serves as the initial and primary record of an individual. A birth registration certificate contains essential information about the person and their parents. All subsequent registrations in an individual's life are based on this initial birth registration.

However, many individuals mistakenly or unknowingly register their birth using only a nickname or a single-word name (e.g., Sakhina, Rashid). Such registrations can lead to difficulties, including issues with passport applications and accessing various international services. To address these challenges, a person's name must consist of at least two words, such as Sakhina Begum or Sakhina Khatun, Abdur Rashid, or Md Abdur Rashid Sarkar.