No risk of conflict from AL side centering July 27 rally: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that there is no risk of conflict from AL side centering political rally in the city on July 27.

"We will never incite any conflict. We are in power. We want to run the country peacefully. We want a peaceful election," he said.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said these at the orientation programme of AL's Education and Human Resources Subcommittee at the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area this morning.

"Creating turmoil in the country will bring no advantage for us rather cause loss. We do not want chaos. If anyone does, we will give protection to save people's life and properties for peace," he said.

Noting that 70 percent of the country's people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for Sheikh Hasina's symbol 'Boat', the election symbol of the ruling party, the AL general secretary said therefore, Awami League is not afraid of the movement to oust the government.

"People are our strength. We are not afraid of anyone," Quader said.

Speaking about student politics, he said the student politics has lost its beauty and glamour, but it should be brought back.

Emphasize should be given on education and research, the AL general secretary added.

BNP turns its rally, wherever the party holds, into a picnic party, Quader said, adding, "I want to remind them one thing, they should bring more mosquito coils so that their activists, coming for movement, do not to be admitted into hospitals being contracted with dengue".

AL's Education and Human Resources Subcommittee Chairman Professor Dr Abdul Khalek presided over the programme while AL Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa moderated it.

Source : BSS