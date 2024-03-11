NSU holds webinar on research - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: North South University’s department of marketing and international business hosted a webinar entitled ‘Theorising through Literature Review’ on March 4.

Dongmei Cao, associate professor in business transformation and course director for MSc business transformation at Nottingham Business School, presented keynote speech at the webinar.

Dongmei is also an associate editor for the International Journal of Management Reviews and the journal of marketing for higher education, and a guest editor for resource, conservation, and recycling.

She addressed a few issues that early and mid-level researchers must consider head-on, including choosing innovative research subjects and avoiding redundancies.

Mentioning 8 key reasons for EIC desk rejection, Dongmei encouraged the participating faculty members to ask a few important questions. She shared details of her colleagues at IJMR and ended her speech with the hope of future collaboration between NSU and IJMR.

Helal Ahammad, professor and dean of the school of business and economics, NSU, joined the session as chief guest. He asked for Dongmei’s assistance and guidance in the forthcoming International Conference by the SBE NSU.

Future collaborative publications were also discussed. Helal ended the session with a note of gratitude to his colleagues for arranging such a series of seminars and workshops.