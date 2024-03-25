NSU remembers victims of 1971 genocide - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: North South University (NSU) solemnly gathered on Monday (March 25) to pay tribute to the martyrs who tragically lost their lives in the brutal massacre perpetrated by Pakistani invaders on March 25, 1971.

Under the dignified presence of the Chief Guest Aroma Dutta MP, a commemorative discussion was held in NSU. Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU's Vice-Chancellor, presided over the event. Also gracing the occasion was Professor Abdur Rob Khan, NSU Treasurer and Vice-Chancellor (Acting).

The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the rendition of the national anthem, and special prayers were offered for the souls of the departed martyrs, said a press release today.

In his poignant welcome address, Professor Abdur Rob Khan remarked, ‘The massacre on March 25, 1971, epitomized the very definition of genocide as outlined in the United Nations declaration. The sheer scale of the atrocities inflicted upon unarmed Bengalis remains unparalleled. It is imperative that we etch the memory of this genocide into the chronicles of history, ensuring that both present and future generations bear witness to this harrowing chapter.”

Chief Guest Aroma Dutta emphasized, "The horrors of that fateful night in '71 are etched in our collective memory. We refuse to forget, for it is upon the bloodshed of our forefathers that our nation was born. We are indebted to their sacrifice, a debt we must strive to repay."

Professor Atiqul Islam echoed these sentiments, stating, "The events of March 25, 1971, stand as a stark reminder of the horrors of oppression and the ultimate price paid for freedom. It is imperative that the youth of today comprehend the magnitude of these sacrifices, for it is through understanding our past that we safeguard our future."

Deans of different schools, chairpersons of various departments, directors, senior officials, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.