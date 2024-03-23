One dies, 8 go missing as trawler sinks in Meghna - Dainikshiksha

One dies, 8 go missing as trawler sinks in Meghna

dainikshiksha desk |

A woman died and eight people including four of a family went missing as a trawler capsized after being hit by a sand-laden bulkhead in the Meghna river in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Suborna Begum.

Those who remained missing were Sohel Rana, a police constable of Bhairab Highway Police, his wife Moushumi, 25, their daughter Mahmuda, 7 and son Raisul, 5, Rupa Dey, 30, wife of Jhantu Dey, Araddhya, 12, niece of Rupa and Belon Dey, 38, brother-in-law of Rupa of Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district and Anika Akter, 18 of Narsingdi district.

Azizul Haque Rajon, station officer of Bhairab Fire Service, said the trawler carrying 20 people sank in the river when a sand-laden bulkhead hit the trawler around 6 am under Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge of the river on Friday.

On information, divers from local fire service rushed to the spot and rescued 12 people with the help of local people.

The diver also recovered an unconscious woman and took her to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared her dead.

The rescue operation was suspended for the night.

On Saturday morning, the divers started the rescue operation but no bodies have been retrieved till the filling of this report around 12 pm.source: unb

