Owners of Chumuk, manager of Kacchi Bhai detained over Bailey Road inferno - Dainikshiksha

Police on Friday detained three people involved in running two of the eateries engulfed in last night's devastating fire at the seven-storey building on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

They are Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of Chumuk restaurant, and Md Jisan, manager of Kachchi Bhai.

They are being interrogated, said Wahid Uddin, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, in a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre this evening.

Addressing the businessmen, Mahid said businessmen should not think about profit only - the safety of people's lives should be considered.

Asked whether there was any negligence by the owners of the building, he said that legal action would be taken against whoever was found responsible for this incident.

He requested everyone to conduct their activities in accordance with the 'Safety First' principle.

So far, 46 people including 20 men, 18 women, and eight children have died in this deadly fire, he said.



Of them, 40 of the dead have been identified. The bodies of 39 have been handed over to families. The bodies of two people have been kept in the freezer of the morgue.

The rest will be identified through DNA testing, he added.source: unb