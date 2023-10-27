PM seeks EU's GSP+ facility after Bangladesh's LDC graduation - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the European Union (EU) to give Bangladesh the GSP+ facilities to support the country in its development efforts following the LDC graduation in 2026.

"I hope that the EU will offer GSP+ to Bangladesh to support our development following our LDC graduation in 2026," she said in a statement at the signing ceremony of a number of agreements at the EU Headquarters here.

The Premier and the European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen witnessed the signing of a number of agreements, including a 350 million Euro Finance Contract between Bangladesh government and the European Investment Bank (EIB) at the European Commission Headquarters, Brussels.

In her statement, she said Bangladesh expressed serious concern over the wars and wanted to work together to establish peace globally.

Image: collected

"We expressed serious concerns over the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and other parts of the world. We agreed to join forces for peace everywhere," she said.

The Premier, in her statement, thanked the EU for its humanitarian assistance for the 1.2 million Rohingyas being temporarily sheltered by Bangladesh.

She said the solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in their safe and sustainable return to their homeland in Myanmar.

"I urge the EU to remain engaged for an early durable solution to the crisis," she added.source: BSS