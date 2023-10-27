PM to address Global Gateway Forum this afternoon - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the opening plenary session of the "Global Gateway Forum" conference this afternoon here.

As per the today's schedule, the premier will attend the plenary session of the conference at the Plenary Hall, GFC conference venue and will deliver her five-minute address between 1:30 PM-2:30 PM (Brussels time).

She arrived in Brussels last evening on the three-day official visit to attend the two-day conferrence held from today at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Today in the morning, she will have a bilateral meeting with EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

After this bilateral meeting, the prime minister will witness a loan support agreement of 350 million Euros on the renewable energy sector to be signed between the Bangladesh government's Economic Relations Department (ERD) and European Investment Bank.



A grant agreement of 45 million Euros for Bangladesh's renewable energy sector will also be signed between the EC and European Investment Bank.

And a 12 million Euros grant agreement between the Bangladesh government and EC will be signed for Bangladesh's renewable energy sector as well.

The Bangladesh government and EC will sign five different grant agreements of 70 million Euros on Bangladesh's Social sectors.

The premier then will hold a bilateral meeting with Commissioner for Crisis Management of the EC Janez Lenarcic.

She later will give an interview to TV Channel EURONEWS.

Afterwards, the Vice-President of the European Parliament Nicola Beer will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier.

The prime minister then will have separate bilateral meetings with European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer and Commissioner for International Partnerships of the EC Jutta Urpilainen.

In the evening, she will attend a dinner hosted by Ursula von der Leyen in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the Global Gateway Forum.

On October 26, she will hold a bilateral meeting with her Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.

The premier will also hold a bilateral meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

In the afternoon on the same day, Sheikh Hasina will attend a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates living in Belgium.

On the same day, POLITICO is likely to take interview of the Bangladesh prime minister.

She is scheduled to return home on October 27.source: BSS