President expresses profound grief over Bailey Road building fire - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Sahabuddin on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the devasting fire at a building on Bailey Road in the city.

In a message, the president offered prayers for the departed souls and wished peace and early recovery for the injured in this tragic incident.

President Sahabuddin conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

At least 44 people died in the blaze that broke out at a seven-storey building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.source: unb