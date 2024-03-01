President expresses profound grief over Bailey Road building fire - Dainikshiksha

President expresses profound grief over Bailey Road building fire

dainikshiksha desk |

President Mohammed Sahabuddin on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the devasting fire at a building on Bailey Road in the city.

In a message, the president offered prayers for the departed souls and wished peace and early recovery for the injured in this tragic incident.

President Sahabuddin conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

At least 44 people died in the blaze that broke out at a seven-storey building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.source: unb

Bailey Road fire: Death toll reaches 45 - dainik shiksha Bailey Road fire: Death toll reaches 45 President expresses profound grief over Bailey Road building fire - dainik shiksha President expresses profound grief over Bailey Road building fire PM Hasina expresses shock over Bailey Road building blaze - dainik shiksha PM Hasina expresses shock over Bailey Road building blaze Two BUET students lost their lives in Bailey Road fire - dainik shiksha Two BUET students lost their lives in Bailey Road fire JnU student Khadija exempted from all two DSA cases - dainik shiksha JnU student Khadija exempted from all two DSA cases US urges Israel to let Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan - dainik shiksha US urges Israel to let Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0026860237121582