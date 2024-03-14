President returns home after overseas health check-up - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today returned home after his 10-day medical checkup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK).

A commercial aircraft of Emirates Airlines (EK-582), carrying the president and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 7:55 am.



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, dean of the diplomatic corps to Bangladesh, UAE ambassador in Dhaka, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police (IGP), and civil and military high officials concerned received the president at the VVIP lounge of the airport.



Earlier, the aircraft left Heathrow Airport at 1435 hrs (local time) yesterday, Md Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister at the High Commission of Bangladesh in London, the United Kingdom (UK), told BSS today.



Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and senior officials concerned saw the president off at the airport, he added.

On March 3, the president departed from Dhaka for the UAE by a regular aircraft (Flight No EK-585) of Emirates Airlines.

From the UAE, the president reached London on March 6 as part of his medical checkup.



President's spouse Dr. Rebeka Sultana, Bangabhaban secretaries and officials concerned to the Bangabhaban accompanied President Shahabuddin during his medical purpose visit.source: bss