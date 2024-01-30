President to address maiden session of 12th JS today - Dainikshiksha

President to address maiden session of 12th JS today

Dainikshiksha Desk |

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will address the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) starting at 3 pm today.

In line with the parliamentary practice, the President addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The President's speech has already been approved in the cabinet, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said the successes and future plans, including the development activities of the Awami League government, will get priority in the President's speech.

Besides, several bills are likely to be placed before the House and passed as well in this session, the spokesman added.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.source: bss

