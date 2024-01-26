Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr. Sitesh Chandra Bachar, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (academic) of the Dhaka University (DU).

The tenure of his appointment will be four years from the date of his joining the office, according to an Education Ministry gazette notification, signed by its Senior Assistant Secretary Shatarupa Talukder, following the order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, , the chancellor of the university.

Professor Dr. Sitesh, also the Convener of the Awami League-backed Blue Panel teachers association of the university, joined the Department of Pharmacy as a Lecturer in 1997.

Before joining the department, he received his Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) and Masters of Pharmacy degree from the DU. Bachar was awarded PhD degree in Pharmacy from Jadavpur University of West Bengal in India in 1996.