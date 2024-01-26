Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Professor Dr. Sitesh Chandra Bachar, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (academic) of the Dhaka University (DU).

The tenure of his appointment will be four years from the date of his joining the office, according to an Education Ministry gazette notification, signed by its Senior Assistant Secretary Shatarupa Talukder, following the order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, , the chancellor of the university.

Professor Dr. Sitesh, also the Convener of the Awami League-backed Blue Panel teachers association of the university, joined the Department of Pharmacy as a Lecturer in 1997.

Before joining the department, he received his Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) and Masters of Pharmacy degree from the DU. Bachar was awarded PhD degree in Pharmacy from Jadavpur University of West Bengal in India in 1996.

Ministry forms committee to review textbook story ‘Sharifar Golpo’ - dainik shiksha Ministry forms committee to review textbook story ‘Sharifar Golpo’ Three DU MCJ students get Ali Riaz Research Award - dainik shiksha Three DU MCJ students get Ali Riaz Research Award KU students achieve championship of Social Logistic Challenge-23 - dainik shiksha KU students achieve championship of Social Logistic Challenge-23 IU expels ex-BCL activist, suspends five students - dainik shiksha IU expels ex-BCL activist, suspends five students WFWP-ULAB organises events to inspire youth to plant trees - dainik shiksha WFWP-ULAB organises events to inspire youth to plant trees please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0034511089324951