RU BCL committee formed with controversial men, allege agitated leaders - Dainikshiksha

After almost 7 years, the primary committee of Rajshahi University unit Chhatra League was announced on Saturday night, drawing almost immediate criticism from different quarters for the inclusion of some controversial names.

The 39-member committee was announced in a press release signed by BCL president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

Mostafizur Rahman Babu has been made the president and Asadullah-Hill-Galib general secretary of the new committee. However, none of them is a regular student at the university.

As a result, some of the agitating Chhatra League leaders raised a bunch of complaints against most of the leaders of the new committee and declared the new unacceptable.

Mostafizur Rahman, president of the new committee, is an alumnus of the 2013-14 academic year of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the University. He is currently enrolled in a short course at the Institute of English and Other Languages.

General Secretary Asadullah-Hill-Galib was the training secretary of the previous committee. He was admitted to the University's Department of International Relations in the academic session 2014-15. He lost his studentship by dropping out of that department. He is currently enrolled in an evening course in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.

However, it is alleged that he got admission in this course using a 'fake' certificate of graduation from a private university in Dhaka. He is also accused of being involved in drug peddling on campus and carrying illegal firearms.

Besides, most of the 20 vice-presidents of the committee have graduated long ago.

Among the vice-presidents, Tamanna Akter Tonni was recently ordered to leave the hall by the Rahmatunnesa hall authority as her studies finished. Instead of leaving the hall, the leader locked the gate of the hall and confined the general students in the hall.

Another vice-president, Momin Islam, is accused of beating the staff of the Sanskrit department and forcing out the resident student of the hall. Apart from this, there are allegations of seat trading against him.

When contacted, Chhatra League general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said, “We have chosen the leadership considering the reality of the time. Even then, if there is any complaint against anyone, we will look into it.”