RU formulates Tk 3,000-cr development master plan - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) has formulated a Taka 3,000-crore master plan aimed at improving the quality of education after the best use of existing resources.

Modernization and construction of various buildings, residential halls and research institutes were included in the five-year master plan.

Administrative building, Bangabandhu Chattar, Zubery Bhaban and 40-bed medical centre will be major development parts of the master plan.

Apart from this, new arts building, science and engineering buildings, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Academic building, Momtaz Uddin academic building, Shilpacharyia Joynul Abedeen building, Varendra Research Museum, Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Advanced Research Centre and Institute of Virology Building and Veterinary and Food Science building were incorporated in the development plan.

A private consulting farm placed the master plan to the RU administration at its conference hall here yesterday.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar accompanied by Pro-VC Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Planning and Development Director Engineer Khandaker Shahriar Rahman and Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman were present at the plan placing ceremony.

Sharing views on the occasion, the VC Prof Golam Sabbir said there is a viewpoint of necessary development plans to build a modern university in the master plan. Focus has also been given on the capacity building of the university.

He mentioned that elevating the RU to meet the existing academic and research demands of the 21st century has become the prime need. To this end, they are formulating the master plan. Within the shortest possible time, they will finalize the plan through sharing views with all stakeholders.

He gave suggestions for inclusion of Sheikh Kamal Incubation Centre, RUCSU Building, Cultural Centre and Swimming Pool in the master plan.source: bss