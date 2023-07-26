RU observes fisheries week calling for boosting more fish production

Rajshahi University (RU) here at its campus observed the national fisheries week with the call for furthermore boosting fish farming through the best uses of existing natural resources for reduction of protein deficiency and cutting poverty.

On the occasion, RU Department of Fisheries brought out a rally for generating awareness among the public in general on the issue. Fish fingerlings were also released in a pond.

A seminar titled "Nirapad Machhe Bhorbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh" was held at the department of fisheries.Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Students Adviser Prof Jahangir Alam Saud, Public Relation Administrator Prof Pradip Kumar Panday and Fisheries Department Chairman Prof ABM Mohsin addressed the seminar.Prof Akhter Hossain of the same department highlighted the aspects of producing safe fish for sound public health during his keynote presentation.In addition to ensuring safe fish and its production, a good aquaculture practice is very vital for boosting a country's export list, adding safe fish production and its marketing have become a big challenge at present.Prof Hossain viewed there should be adequate measures to bring all the fish growers, traders, feed manufactures, sellers and others concerned under necessary training to enhance their awareness in this field.Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam said the traders can keep their fishes live for a good number of days if they adopt some simple techniques instead of using formalin.He suggested providing the farmers with the latest scientific technologies and knowledge for producing quality fish fries and fingerlings for more fish cultivation.He called for involving more people in fish farming to meet the protein demand as fish fulfill at least 60 percent of the animal protein especially of the poor and marginal communities.

