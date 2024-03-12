Schools to remain open during Ramadan as Appellate Division stays HC order - Dainikshiksha

The Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order on keeping the primary and secondary schools closed during the month of Ramadan.

A 5-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order hearing an appeal filed against the High Court order.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state while Advocate AKM Faiz stood for the writ petitioner.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters that following the Appellate Division order there will be no bar on running schools during Ramadan.

On March 10, the HC stayed for two months the government’s decision to keep the primary and secondary schools open in the first 10 and 15 days of Ramadan respectively.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order following a petition seeking closure of school activities during Ramadan.

Advocate Mahmuda Khanam stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Sheikh Md Saifuzzaman represented the state.

On February 8, the government amended the holiday list for educational institutions keeping the regular activities of secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan. The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard.

In another notice, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notice to keep the activities of primary schools during the month of Ramadan for ten days.



Advocate Md Ilias Ali Mandal, a guardian, filed a writ petition on February 25, challenging the two orders of the government.

Secretaries to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Education Ministry, deputy secretary of Primary and Mass Education Ministry and deputy secretary of Education Ministry, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Department, Director of Child Welfare Trust were made respondents.source: unb