Shuchona elected as Cumilla city mayor - Dainikshiksha

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona was elected mayor of Cumilla City Corporation in mayoral by-polls unofficially today.

Farhad Hossain, returning officer, announced the unofficial results of the elections this evening at the Zilla School auditorium in the city.

Shuchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 (Sadar) lawmaker and president of Cumilla city unit Awami League AKM Baha Uddin Bahar, became victorious in the Cumilla mayoral by-polls with 'Bus' symbol, defeating her nearest rival Monirul Hoque Sakku by 21,993 votes.

Shuchona secured 48,890 votes while ex-mayor as well as expelled BNP leader Sakku bagged 26,897 votes.

Another expelled BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser secured 13,155 votes while another mayoral candidate Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim got 5,173 votes.

The voting started at 8am in Cumilla using electronic voting machines (EVMs).source: bss