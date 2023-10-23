Signal 3 for maritime ports - Dainikshiksha

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to be hoisted signal number three as the depression over West central Bay and adjoining area intensified into deep depression.

"Chattogram, Cox's bazar, Mongla and Payra maritime ports are advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as the depression over west central Bay and adjoining area intensified into a deep depression and now lies over the same area," said a special weather bulletin today.

The deep depression is likely to move northeastwards and intensify further, it said.

Under its influence deep convection is taking place over North Bay as squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, it added.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast, so that they can take shelter within very short notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea until further notice, the bulletin said.



Under the influence of the depression, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

Moderately heavy to heavy falls are also likely to occur at several places in southern part of the country.The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda and today's minimum temperature was recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Country's highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 37 millimeters (mm) at Chattogram's Maijdee Court.

The sun sets at 05.26 pm today and rises at 06:00 am tomorrow in the capital.source: BSS