SSC questions leaked before exam in Kurigram: Two individuals interrogated - Dainikshiksha

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) question papers were leaked just before the commencement of the examinations at Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram on Tuesday.

Police have interrogated the director of Nageshwari New Pratisti Private School and one of his teachers at Nageshwari Adarsha Pilot Girls' High School centre already.

Also, a teacher in charge of the invigilation has been relieved of his duty for entering a room of the centre with a mobile phone.

Nageshwari UNO Ashik Ahmed and Nageshwari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Roop Kumar Sarkar confirmed the information.

It was learned that before the start of the SSC Islamic studies subject examination on Tuesday, a picture of an answer sheet came on WhatsApp Messenger on the mobile phones of some parents. The photos also come to journalists.

OC Roop Kumar Sarkar said the answer sheet was taken from a phone of a teacher named Manjur. Some teachers of New Pratisti Private were blamed for it. For this reason, director of the school Shahidul Islam and his teacher Manjur were called and interrogated. His mobile phone was confiscated. For now, it turns out Manjur’s phone was not used to take the photos of the question.

Everything will be clear once the investigation ends, he said.

While several guardians near the exam centre expressed dissatisfaction, they refrain from revealing their names publicly, fearing repercussions for their children in the ongoing exams. They alleged that within the examination centre, some students were favoured with leaked answer scripts, causing distress among other candidates.

However, the center's secretary, Mosharaf Hossen, denied the allegations, stating that the teacher, Abdul Safi, who was present in Room-7, was relieved of duty immediately after unauthorized entry. No incriminating information related to the exam was found on his phone.

Abdul Hai Rocket, an official from the Nageshwari Upazila Education office, acknowledged the reports of answer script leaks but emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.

A teacher has been relieved from all duties of the ongoing examination for entering the examination room with a smartphone. His phone has been seized. The phone will be verified if there is any information related to the exam. Legal action would be taken if anything objectionable is found, said the UNO.source: unb