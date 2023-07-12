Tk 50 fixed as fee for dengue test at govt hospitals

Collected image

The government on Wednesday fixed Tk 50 as fee for the dengue test against each patient at all government hospitals across the country to ensure health facilities of patients in the wake of mosquito-borne disease.

Earlier, a patient had to pay Tk 100 for a dengue test.

The fees will remain effective till next one month from July 12 considering the country’s overall situation, said a media release signed by Sheikh Daud Adnan, Hospitals and Clinics director (acting) of the Directorate of General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday afternoon.

The release also said that healthcare facilities will have to be ensured at all the government hospitals where dengue corners have already been set up.

Moreover, the necessary manpower for the dengue corners will have to be ensured to smoothly run treatment of patients.

The DGHS put forward five guidelines for the authorities' concern.

1. All hospitals will have to follow the dengue management guidelines.

2. The guidelines will have to be collected from the website-www.dghs.gov.bd.

3. Ensure manpower for the dengue corners.

4. Ensure dengue identification kit

5. Ensure mosquito nets for the patients who were admitted with fever.