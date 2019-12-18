Aliya madrasa - Dainikshiksha

Category: Aliya madrasa
Education officers asked to help implementation of anti-extremism project
Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, a private think tank run by business bodies, has taken a project to prevent extremism schooling and violent extremism at colleges and madrashas through empowering the youth. The institute marked 15 upazilas of 10 Northern districts as initial project area and held orientation meetings in the respective..
Madrashas asked not to use illegal guide books
Madrasha education board has asked the teachers and students of its madrashas not to use note and guide books. The board also warned that punitive measures would be taken against who would be found using note and guidebooks which had been declared illegal. The directives were issued for all the..
9,397 aliya madrashas brought under webportal
The government has brought 9,397 aliya madrasas under webportal aiming to modernize madrasa education to develop skilled workforce in the country. “We have opened webportals for 9,397 madrasas since 2014 as part of a massive digitization campaign for building a digital Bangladesh,” Chairman of Madrasa Education Board Prof AKM Saif..
Govt to regulate ‘cadet’ madrasas
The government has taken initiatives to regulate ‘cadet’ madrasas by asking them to obtain a government approval within three months to continue their academic activities. The madrasas will be under the surveillance of Directorate of Madrasha Education, Bangladesh Madrasha Education Board, District Education Officer, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Education..
Govt to fund for ibtedayi madrasha teachers’ remunerations
The government has decided to bring all independent ibtedayi madrashas, Islamic religion-based institutions offering primary level education, under its financial support scheme. Independent ibtedayi madrasahs offer education from class I to V and such institutions were established by private initiatives. All the teachers of about 7,000 independent ibtedayi madrashas would..
Qawmi degree recognised
From now on, the government will recognise Dawra degree of Qawmi madrasa as equivalent to master’s degree, a move that has raised many eyebrows. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement last night at a meeting with some 350 representatives of Qawmi madrasas at the Gono Bhaban. Hefajat-e Islam chief..
Understanding Islam: A view from the East
The largest muslim population of the world lives in South Asia which comprises Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. What is most important to remember that the one most single religious seminary that is called ”Deobondi” is considered as the spiritual source to understanding Islam. It is said in a sense they..
Madrasa girl raped
A madrasa girl was raped allegedly by four youths in Sadar upazila on Wednesday night. Police rescued the victim in a critical condition from a house in Hogol Dahri area of Bashikpur union parishad in the upazila early Thursday. Police also conducted drives in the morning at different areas of..
Three madrasa students die of food poisoning
At least three minors died while 12 others fell sick after having dinner at a madrasa for orphans in the Sadar upazila of Narail early Thursday. The deceased are Alif, 7, and Imamul Hossain, 13, and Ashraful, 15. The residents of the Madrasa went to sleep around 10 pm, after..
Madrassah teacher remanded over terror link
A court in Gaibandha on Sunday placed madrassah teacher Anwar Hossain, arrested for renting rouse to Sholakia attack accused Shariful Islam, on a five-day remand. Senior judicial magistrate Taskinul Haque passed the order after a team of police of Gobindaganj Police Station produced him before the court seeking a seven-day..
Over 88 per cent crossed SSC hurdle
The number of candidates who passed the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations this year increased as a percentage of the total, although the number of students who secured a highest grade point average of 5 fell in comparison to the previous year, according to results published on Wednesday. There..
Alim Exam routine 2016
Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board has published the routine of Alim Exam 2016. The exam will start on April 03, 2016 and will end on May 19, 2016. There is a special instruction this time. In the previous years at first the students have to face the written exam. But this..
Three madrasa teachers jailed for question leak
Three madrasa teachers were sent to jail for leaking question paper of Dakhil examination in Nalcity upazila of the district on Tuesday. The teachers leaked out the question paper from the examination hall of Nalcity Islamia Senior Madrasa during the mathematics examination, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shah Mohammad Nurul..
Madrasa teacher suspended for beating up girl students
42 female students were beaten up by a madrasa teacher allegedly and got suspended in Bagatipara upazila yesterday noon. Jannatul Ferdous, an assistant teacher of Perabaria Madrasa, entered the female common room and hit the students while probing an incident of a small theft, students said. Angry students and guardians..
Madrasa super arrested for endangering student in Barisal
Mawlana Al Amin, superintendent of Selimpur Qweratul Quran Madrasa was arrested in connection with inflicting burn injury to a minor student under Batmara Union of Barisal district. Police arrested Amin early yesterday and sent him to jail in the afternoon, Humayun Kabir, investigation officer, Muladi Police Station confirmed. On the..
Madrasa teacher sues 500 people
Another case has been filed in connection with the triangular clash in Brahmanbaria town that left a madrasa student dead on January 12. Mufti Maulana Shamsul Haq, a teacher of Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa, filed the case against 500 unnamed people with Sadar Model Police Station on Friday night. Students..
1, 11,303 female students achieved GPA-5 in JSC, JDC exams
A total of 1, 11,303 female students have achieved GPA-5 in the JSC and JDC examinations this year, according to the results published here today. Some 12, 11,493 female students appeared in the JSC and JDC examinations. Of them, 11, 19,633 have become successful, the results added. Female examinees have..
Retirement benefits of 75,000 teachers pending
The education ministry recently demanded approximately Tk 2,400 crore for the payment of retirement benefits to about 75,000 teachers and employees of non-government secondary schools, colleges and madrasas, mostly pending for five years. The education minister Nurul Islam Nahid requested for the money in a letter he wrote to finance..