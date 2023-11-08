‘Rastar Master’ Deep shines as Global Teacher Prize finalist - Dainikshiksha

In the realm of education, where the dedication and innovation of teachers shape the future of countless students, Deep Narayan Nayak, hailing from the Indian state of West Bengal has emerged as a beacon of inspiration. On October 25 he achieved the remarkable feat of being named one of the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2023, an esteemed annual accolade.

The Global Teacher Prize, which carries a substantial reward of $1 million, is a beacon of recognition, organized by the UK-based Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a prominent global philanthropic organization headquartered in the UAE. The award's significance lies in its mission to celebrate exceptional educators who have left an indelible mark on the teaching profession and to underscore the pivotal role that teachers play in the fabric of society.

Deep Narayan Nayak's journey to the upper echelons of this global accolade commenced during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world grappled with the challenges of remote learning, Deep Narayan, known as the "Teacher of the Streets," embarked on a transformative mission. He refused to let the digital divide impede the education of underprivileged children living below the poverty line in remote communities.

This compassionate educator turned adversity into opportunity, literally shifting classrooms outdoors, where mud walls became blackboards, and roads served as unconventional yet effective teaching spaces. The result was a resounding success, bridging the gap in education access for marginalized students.

Deep Narayan Nayak's commitment extended beyond traditional teaching. He diligently worked to educate parents, dispel superstitions, and address learning disabilities. His efforts led to enhanced literacy rates among adult learners, and his counsel empowered students and their families.

Stefania Gianni, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, aptly remarked, "Inspirational teachers such as Deep Narayan deserve recognition for their commitments to preparing children and youth to navigate a rapidly evolving world. Teachers play a leading role in transforming education for the future."

The Global Teacher Prize serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of educators worldwide. It recognizes those who have demonstrated innovative teaching methods, breaking down barriers, and transforming the lives of students facing educational and social challenges.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares commended the dedication of the teachers who have earned a place in the top 10 list of the Global Teacher Prize 2023. He emphasised the critical role of educators in guiding children towards a path of lifelong learning, fostering impactful contributions to their communities, and ultimately shaping the future of humanity.

The Global Teacher Prize is open to educators who teach children in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and eighteen. Nominees must devote a minimum of 10 hours per week to teaching and commit to remaining in the profession for the next five years. The prize is a global platform, embracing educators from all types of schools and, subject to local laws, from every corner of the world.

Deep Narayan Nayak's remarkable journey from the heart of West Bengal to the international stage of the Global Teacher Prize exemplifies the transformative power of education and the unwavering dedication of educators to make the world a better place through learning and empowerment.