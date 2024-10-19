Ex-BCL leader Alim beaten up by IU Students - Dainikshiksha

Abdul Alim, a student of Bangla Department (2018-19) , Ex-BCL Literature Secretary leader at Islamic University of Kushtia, was beaten up by general students, when came to take the semester final examination at Rabindra-Nazrul Arts Building around at 11 am on Saturday(19 October).

At that time be seen, the general students were slapping and wearing a garland of shoes around neck the leader, later co-coordinator and university administration has sent to police custody.

There have been allegations against him before, torturing residential students, setting up a drug room in the hall, eating free food in the hall dining, occupying seats in exchange for money, and obstructing the student movement.

Proctor Shahinuzzaman said, ‘We came to the spot immediately after knowing about the incident. Later, he was rescued by the proctorial body and the students of the anti-discrimination student movement and handed over to the police station. The next steps will be taken after investigating the allegations against him.’

source: IU correspondent